WASHINGTON Aug 21 The regulator for Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac streamlined their
foreclosure prevention programs in order to make it easier for
troubled homeowners to sell their homes for less than what they
owe the banks.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-owned mortgage
financiers, will now be required to align their separate
foreclosure prevention programs into one, the Federal Housing
Finance Agency regulator said on Tuesday.
The regulator said this would help banks to quickly qualify
eligible borrowers for a "short sale," where a bank accepts less
than the balance owed on the property.
The government-owned companies will offer up to $6,000 to
second lien holders to expedite a short sale, the regulator
said.