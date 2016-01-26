By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 26 Carlos Espinosa, a design
professional based in Boulder, Colorado, has a completely
decked-out "smart" home - light switches he can control from his
mobile phone, a security system, moisture detectors that alert
him to leaks and integrated stereo speakers.
The most life-changing aspect of this set-up? Espinosa says
it is how the porch lights turn on when he rounds the corner to
his home late at night, responding to a command from his phone.
The front door also unlocks as he approaches.
(An experiment during the last Olympic Games to make the
lights flash every time the United States won a gold medal
turned out to be annoying.)
His so-called smart technology system took about a year and
an estimated few hundred dollars worth of equipment to perfect.
Smart home gizmos are poised to make up a $60 billion
segment of the global industry, according to research firm
MarketsandMarkets, but consumers only need to spend just a few
hundred a pop on upgrades that will make their lives more
automated - and may even increase the value of a home.
Espinosa, for example, spent about $300 for ten Philips Hue
lightbulbs and the SmartThings hub that integrates with his
phone to turn them on and off.
His August Smart Lock - which can be unlocked from afar with
the phone - runs about $200 now. Over time, he has built up his
Sonos sound system, with speakers controlled by an app, that
currently costs $199 for an introductory unit.
Espinosa also pays a monthly fee for his home security
system that is bundled through Comcast, his cable
television service provider.
That is a far cry from the $5,000 Samsung
refrigerator showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in
January that has three cameras inside and can send an alert when
you need milk.
Matt McAdoo, a sales consultant for Keller Williams real
estate in Buda, Texas, and also an installer, charges $95 an
hour to set up home automation systems, with jobs ranging from a
day to a week.
McAdoo says many homebuilders are pre-wiring houses for easy
installation of home security systems, doorbell webcams and
automated light switches.
"It's not going to make or break the sale of the house, but
it's a plus if it's already in there," he says.
He knows this first-hand, as he sold his own souped-up house
recently for $285,000, well above identical houses in the
development that sell for $265,000.
The house had wireless thermostats, surveillance cameras on
every corner of the building, a programmable lock, cable jacks
placed high up walls for flat-panel TVs, and even a centralized
vacuum system built into the walls - plug in and the dirt goes
through the pipes.
Danny Hertzberg, a Miami Beach-based real estate agent with
Coldwell Banker, says that for about $2,000 sellers can upgrade
their houses with the kind of features that buyers want - which
are so far restricted to smart thermostats, lights and security
systems.
"Maybe four or five years ago, if you wanted these things,
you had to hire a professional company, spending about $30,000
and opening walls. Now everything is so simple and DIY,"
Hertzberg says.
About half of the homes Hertzberg sees now have a Nest
thermostat, which can be controlled by your phone, or
an equivalent. One-third have automated lighting.
The goal of homeowners with all of these smart-home upgrades
is convenience.
"What we have learned, for a considered purchase that's
$200, they are looking for a clear value to them," says Jason
Johnson, chief executive of August.
In his own house, Johnson says the peak of convenience is
being able to lie in bed and ask his Amazon.com Echo
system, which responds to voice commands to control connected
devices, to turn off the lights in the living room.
For fun, Johnson likes to voice command the five locks he
has in his house through his iPhone: "I say, 'Siri, lock my
doors,' and all of them go at the same time. It sounds like
lockdown at a prison."
(Editing by Lauren Young and G Crosse)