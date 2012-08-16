* Teenagers get invitations to vandalism parties, descend on
foreclosed homes
* Invitations posted on Facebook, Twitter
* Homes wrecked with "Sharpies," arrests made
By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 In the age of Facebook and
Twitter, a new crime has hit America: "Sharpie parties,"
gatherings of party revelers armed with "Sharpie" magic markers
and lured by social media invitations to wreak havoc on
foreclosed homes.
Five years into the U.S. foreclosure crisis, Sharpie parties
are a new form of blight on the landscape of boarded-up homes,
brown lawns and abandoned streets. They are also the latest
iteration of collective home-trashing spurred by social media.
At least six Sharpie parties were reported in one California
county in recent months, where invitations posted online drew
scores to foreclosed homes.
The partygoers are handed Sharpie pens on arrival by their
hosts and urged to graffiti the walls - a destructive binge that
often prompts other acts of vandalism including smashing holes
in walls and doors, flooding bathrooms and ripping up floors.
The California spree follows a similar outbreak earlier this
year, when teenagers wrecked homes in states including Texas,
Florida and Utah after seeing the movie Project X. The film
features a house wrecking party sparked by online invitations.
Anna Hazel, an investigator in the Merced district
attorney's office in central California, said the use of social
media is a very effective way for partygoers to find the address
and to track the progress of the party.
It also provides a treasure trove of evidence for the
police.
Hazel said in her most recent case of "extensive
destruction" to a foreclosed property, the host of the Sharpie
party posted an invitation to "Matt's House of Mayhem" on a
Facebook page.
At least 100 people turned up. Hundreds of smartphone text
messages describing the party were also sent.
They drank alcohol, scrawled profanities on walls, smashed
glass, tore up parts of the house and left garbage strewn
everywhere.
"We obtained search warrants for Facebook accounts," Hazel
said. "It was very useful to us to get access to the social
networks. They posted pictures of the party. They were brazen
about it."
Three men, aged 21, 24 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of
felony vandalism, burglary and conspiracy. One of them was the
son of the evicted former owner.
"The Sharpie party is the newest twist here," said Larry
Morse, the district attorney in Merced County, California. Morse
said he has investigated vandalized homes after six "Sharpie
parties" in recent months.
Andy Krotic, a Californian realtor, said: "It's a growing
fad among young people, especially the Twitter crowd. They throw
a big party, everyone gets a Sharpie, and they are invited to
write on the walls and spray paint."
Krotic said in one recent case partygoers shot arrows
through the wall, hitting a room in a neighbor's house.
Banks that own the foreclosed homes are reluctant to pursue
the perpetrators, Krotic says, because they don't have the
resources to hunt down the miscreants. Even if they're caught,
the unwanted publicity from their prosecution would likely
incite more parties.
"Usually they leave the damage and just drop the price,"
Krotic said.