WASHINGTON Oct 28 White House officials will
meet with financial industry representatives later on Monday to
enlist support in a fresh push to win Senate confirmation for
President Barack Obama's nominee to regulate Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
Obama nominated Representative Mel Watt to replace Edward
DeMarco as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency on May 1,
but the nomination has stalled due to stiff Republican
opposition. However, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said it
was possible it could come up for a vote this week.
Watt, a North Carolina Democrat, can expect strong backing
from Democrats, who will control 55 votes once Senator-elect
Cory Booker of New Jersey takes office on Thursday. But he would
need to gain 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to overcome
procedural hurdles and move to a final up-or-down vote.
Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina is the
sole Republican to have endorsed Watt publicly. Many Republicans
argue that he lacks the technical expertise on housing finance
to oversee the nation's two largest mortgage finance firms.
The Obama administration will hold the get-together with
financial industry groups late on Monday, the sources familiar
with the matter said. The group will convene at the White House
with Gene Sperling, the director of the National Economic
Council, and senior presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett.
The session's goal is to bring the housing and financial
industry on board to pressure Senate Republicans into allowing
the Senate to move directly to a final vote.
The Senate Banking Committee advanced Watt's nomination on a
party-line vote in July, but Democrats have not been able to
drum up enough Republican support to bring the Watt nomination
to the floor.