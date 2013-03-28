By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., March 28
ORLANDO, Fla., March 28 A national survey found
301,874 "zombie" properties dotting the U.S. landscape in which
homeowners in foreclosure have moved out, leaving vacant
property susceptible to vandalism and degradation.
Florida tops the list of zombie properties with 90,556
vacant homes in foreclosure, according to a foreclosure
inventory released on Thursday by RealtyTrac, a real estate
information company in Irvine, California.
Illinois and California ranked a distant second and third
with 31,668 and 28,821 zombie properties respectively on the
list.
The number of homes overall in foreclosure or bank-owned
rose by 9 percent to 1.5 million properties nationally in the
first quarter of 2013 compared to a year ago, according to
RealtyTrac.
Another 10.9 million homeowners nationwide remain at risk
because they owe more than their property is worth, according to
company vice president Daren Blomquist.
RealtyTrac for the first time analyzed data on zombie
properties after a Reuters' special report in January examined
the special problem of zombie titles, Blomquist said.
Reuters revealed the plight of people who walked away from
their homes not realizing that their names remained on the deed
and that they were financially liable for taxes and other bills
related to the abandoned property.
In some cases, homeowners vacated after receiving a notice
from the bank of a planned foreclosure sale, only to find out
later the bank never followed through.
Zombie properties can be easy to spot as they deteriorate
into neighborhood eyesores and havens for criminal activity.
While Florida leads in volume of zombie properties,
Kentucky, with less than 1,000 zombie properties, leads in
percentage, with zombies representing 54 percent of its total
foreclosure inventory, Blomquist said.
Zombies in Washington, Indiana, Nevada and Oregon also
constitute 50 percent or more of the properties in foreclosure,
according to the report.
Blomquist said the number of zombie properties could be
higher than represented in the RealtyTrac report, which used a
conservative methodology.
In Florida, for example, the company does not count any
property that has been in foreclosure longer than the state
average of 853 days and for which there has been no significant
recent activity. The report also does not take into account
cases in which a bank chose not to follow through on a
foreclosure judgment, leaving the property in limbo.
Blomquist said the long average time to complete a
foreclosure case in Florida likely contributes to the high
number of zombie properties, as people give up hope over time
and walk away.
Blomquist said the findings overall show a housing recovery
is under way but not yet deeply rooted.
"I think the empty foreclosures is less of a long-term
threat but it certainly is affecting individual communities and
neighborhoods," Blomquist said.
According to the Reuters special report, municipalities are
left to deal with the mess when people move out after receiving
a notice of a planned foreclosure sale that the bank then
cancels.
Some spend public funds on securing, cleaning and
stabilizing houses that generate no tax revenue. Others let the
houses rot.
Unsuspecting homeowners have had their wages garnished,
their credit destroyed and their tax refunds seized. They've
opened their mail to find bills for back taxes,
graffiti-scrubbing services, demolition crews, trash removal,
gutter repair, exterior cleaning and lawn clipping.
In some cities, people with zombie titles can be sentenced
to probation, with the threat of jail if they don't bring their
houses into compliance.