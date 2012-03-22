Mourners wait outside Faiview Cemetery after the arrival of pop singer Whitney Houston's casket before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

LOS ANGELES Singer Whitney Houston died of accidental drowning due to the effects of cocaine use and heart disease, a Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman said on Thursday.

Houston, 48, was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel room on February 12, the night before the Grammy Awards.

An autopsy into Houston's death found that the cause of death was accidental drowning due to the effects of heart disease and cocaine use, Los Angeles County Coroner's spokesman Craig Harvey said.

Harvey said toxicology tests also turned up marijuana, an anti-anxiety medication, a muscle relaxant and anti-histamine in Houston's system but found that they did not contribute to her death.

No trauma or foul play were suspected in the entertainer's death, the coroner's office said.

Houston, known for a number of hit songs including "I Will Always Love You," had long battled addictions to drugs, including cocaine.

