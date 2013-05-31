Firefighters walk through the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON Four firefighters were killed and five more were injured on Friday battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston, fire and city officials said.

Thick black and then gray smoke billowed out of the Southwest Inn and a restaurant at the front of the low-slung building at the height of the fire on Friday afternoon. The fire was under control by mid-afternoon.

Afterward, firefighters gathered at the back of a fire station about a half mile (0.8 km) from the scene, hugging and talking and others gathered at a hospital.

Firefighters were called just after 12 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT) to battle the fire at the Bhojan Restaurant and the Southwest Inn, which calls itself a full-service hotel.

