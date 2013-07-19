HOUSTON Police in Houston are investigating a report that four elderly men were held against their will in a home in the northern part of the city, the Houston Chronicle reported on Friday, citing police.

Responding to a 911 call, police found the men in a dirty, unfurnished room at a home in the Old Ledge section of the city, the newspaper reported on its Web site.

There were also four women at the site whom police said suffered from mental illness, in addition to the four men aged between 50 and 80, CNN reported.

One man said he had been held for as long as 10 years, the CNN report said, citing police sources.

Houston police officials were not immediately able to confirm the report.

(Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernadette Baum)