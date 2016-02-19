NEW YORK Feb 19 More than a thousand
hoverboards seized at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport were
powered by counterfeit batteries that were potentially
dangerous, U.S. customs officials said on Friday, highlighting
concerns about the safety of the trendy devices.
Last December, officers from the U.S. Customs and Border
Protection seized nearly 1,400 of the popular, two-wheeled,
self-balancing, electric scooters at the airport.
In a statement released on Friday, the agency confirmed
suspicions that the hoverboards, most of them made in China,
were equipped with batteries stamped with counterfeit
trademarks. The total estimated retail price of the devices is
nearly $500,000, it said.
Hoverboards, a favorite gift during last year's holiday
season, have come under increased scrutiny following reports of
related fires and injuries.
Customs officials teamed up with the U.S. Consumer Product
Safety Commission (CPSC) and other federal regulatory agencies
in examining the devices after their seizure.
CPSC sent a letter to importers, manufacturers and retailers
asking them to comply with "voluntary safety standards,"
including those related to lithium ion batteries. Failure to
comply could result in seizure of the devices or a recall, a
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Since last December, the consumer agency said it received
reports in 24 states of 52 hoverboard fires resulting in more
than $2 million in property damage, including the destruction of
two homes and an automobile. There were also dozens of emergency
room visits after falls and collisions involving the devices.
At least three large U.S. airlines, American Airlines Group
Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta
Air Lines Inc, have banned hoverboards in carry-on and
checked baggage out of safety considerations.
A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey, which operates JFK and other regional airports, said
hoverboards are banned both inside and outside its facilities.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Leslie Adler)