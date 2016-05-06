NEW YORK, May 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Full-page
advertisements are popping up in major U.S. newspapers offering
to pick up Americans' dinner leftovers and deliver them to the
needy, a farcical campaign designed to raise awareness of
hunger, its organizers say.
"Our drivers deliver your leftovers to hungry Americans,"
the ads read, directing the curious to the Scraped Plate website
that admits the offer is in jest.
But millions of people have taken the bait, visited the
website and are learning about hunger in the process, said
Melanie Kahn, national campaign director with Share Our
Strength, the advocacy organization behind the campaign.
"The goal of the campaign was to make people think just a
little bit harder about how much food they are throwing out on a
daily basis," Kahn told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 14 percent of
Americans, or more than 17 million people, are what is called
food insecure, meaning at times of the year, they are uncertain
of being able to acquire enough food for their household,
according to its website.
Ads for Scraped Plate have appeared in USA Today and The
New York Times Magazine, eliciting some fans.
"I think it's a good idea being we don't eat leftovers in my
house why throw it away," wrote one visitor on Scraped Plate's
Facebook.
But not everyone is amused. One visitor left a comment that
the idea was "gross," and another asked: "How can you run a FAKE
FOOD BANK?"
The campaign encourages visitors to ask U.S. presidential
candidates through social media what they will do to combat
hunger.
Kahn said the purported offer to deliver leftovers to the
hungry would obviously be untenable.
"It's not just not feasible to pack up in a doggy-bag what I
don't eat and deliver it to someone else," she said.
