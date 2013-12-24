By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Dec 23 Conservation groups asked
a federal judge on Monday to block an Idaho hunting competition
targeting wolves and coyotes that is supported by many ranchers
and sportsmen but that wildlife advocates have opposed as a
"killing contest."
The so-called coyote and wolf derby is slated to take place
this coming weekend near the mountain town of Salmon, mostly on
national forest lands surrounding the eastern Idaho community.
Organizers are offering cash prizes and trophies to
two-person teams competing to kill the largest wolf and the most
female coyotes, as well as in various other event categories. A
youth division welcomes children as young as 10 to enter.
Supporters have billed the tournament as a recreational form
of wildlife management aimed at reducing the number of nuisance
predators that threaten livestock and populations of elk and
other big-game animals prized by hunters.
News of the competitive wolf shoot, believed by government
wildlife officials to be the first such statewide contest in
decades in the continental United States, has galvanized
conservationists.
Online petitions criticizing the event as cruel and
unsportsmanlike have garnered tens of thousands of signatures.
Opponents have inundated the Idaho Fish and Game Department with
demands for the contest to be canceled, and several businesses
sponsoring the event said they have been subjected to harassing
phone calls and e-mails.
In their lawsuit filed in a federal district court in Idaho
on Monday, WildEarth Guardians and other conservation groups
branded the derby a "killing contest" and argued that the U.S.
Forest Service had failed to follow proper permitting rules for
an event with "potentially 300 or more contestants shooting
coyotes and wolves over two days."
The plaintiffs asked for a court order blocking the contest
and requiring the Forest Service to conduct a formal review
process to assess the potential impact of such events.
Officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest did not
respond to a request for comment, and tournament organizers
could not immediately be reached.
Wolves in the Northern Rocky Mountains and western Great
Lakes were removed from the U.S. threatened and endangered
species list in recent years, opening the way for renewed
hunting and trapping of an animal that had neared extinction
before gaining federal safeguards in 1974.
Plans for the competitive wolf and coyote hunt have renewed
debate over plans by the Obama administration to strip most of
the remaining wolves in the Lower 48 states of protections
afforded under the Endangered Species Act.
Coyotes have long been treated as nuisance animals in much
of the western United States, where they are subject to being
killed on sight.
The upcoming derby is being sponsored by Idaho for Wildlife,
a nonprofit group seeking "to fight against all legal and
legislative attempts by the animal rights and anti-gun
organizations" to restrict hunting or firearms, according to the
group's website.
Idaho ranch owner and anti-wolf activist Ron Gillett said he
has sent messages of support to businesses that are helping to
underwrite the competitive hunt.
"It's a good thing," he said of the event. "The only good
wolf in Idaho is a dead wolf."
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Steve Gorman and Dan
Grebler)