By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Dec 30 A controversial hunting
contest in Idaho targeting wolves and coyotes has ended with
nearly two dozen coyotes killed but no wolves shot, though
rancor over the event remains undiminished.
The coyote and wolf derby was promoted by ranchers and
hunting enthusiasts as a form of family recreation aimed at
reducing the number of predators threatening livestock and
big-game animals like elk prized by hunters. It was condemned by
conservationists as cruel and unsportsmanlike.
The weekend hunt on national forest land ringing the Idaho
mountain town of Salmon drew 250 contestants seeking cash and
trophies in categories ranging from bagging the largest wolf to
shooting the most female coyotes. Children as young as 10 were
invited to compete in a youth division.
The event was sponsored by Idaho for Wildlife, which fights
"all radical anti-hunting and anti-gun environmentalists,"
according to its executive director Steve Alder.
Adler said none of the teams managed to kill a wolf, but 23
coyotes were killed, making it a far cry from the "wolf killing
spree" predicted by opponents.
"It shows hunting is not an effective tool to eliminate
wolves. We're going to have to take more aggressive action,"
Alder said.
Hunters brought coyote carcasses to Salmon to be measured
and counted and potentially sold to fur buyers. Several
carcasses were piled in the back of pickup trucks.
Some contestants said they were disappointed at not bagging
any wolves, and expressed frustration with opponents of the
event.
"We'll only have agreement with environmentalists when we
kill all the wolves here," said Jeremiah Martin, a hunter from
Salmon.
Online petitions criticizing the contest garnered tens of
thousands of signatures and opponents have threatened a boycott
of Idaho's famous potatoes.
The derby is thought to have been the first statewide
competitive wolf shoot in the continental United States since
1974, when gray wolves in the Lower 48 came under the federal
Endangered Species Act protections after being hunted, trapped
and poisoned to near extinction.
Wolves in the Northern Rockies, including Idaho, and in the
western Great Lakes, lost the protection of the act in recent
years as states pushed for hunting and trapping rights. The
Obama administration is now proposing to strip wolves of federal
safeguards nationwide.
Coyotes are considered pests and are allowed to be shot on
sight in much of the U.S. West.
On Friday, a U.S. judge rejected a request by conservation
groups to block the Idaho hunt, which was staged on a national
forest near where federal wildlife managers reintroduced wolves
to the Rocky Mountain West in the mid-1990s.
WildEarth Guardians and others had argued that the U.S.
Forest Service did not issue proper permits for the event, but
the judge said the contest was similar to activities like
picnicking that do not require such special permits.
Bethany Cotton, wildlife program manager for WildEarth
Guardians, said the legal battle will go on.
"A killing contest has no place on public lands," she said.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Steve Gorman and
David Brunnstrom)