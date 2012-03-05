* Sees diminished chance of La Nina phenomenon

* Surface sea temperatures cooler than last year

By Harriet McLeod

CHARLESTON, March 5 The 2012 Atlantic hurricane season will likely see average storm activity with sea surface temperatures forecast to be cooler than last year, the director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The comments by Bill Read came less than a month before major forecasters are expected to begin unveiling their predictions for the hurricane season, which officially starts on June 1 and ends November 30.

Read did not make any specific forecasts on the number of hurricanes he expected but he did say preliminary reports suggest water temperatures could be less conducive this year for hurricane formation.

"There is some early indication that it's cooler than it was (last year) in the eastern Atlantic," he said, speaking at an annual hurricane conference in Charleston, South Carolina.

"We may not see the rapid development far out east like we had last year," he said.

On average, the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season brings 12.1 tropical storms, with 6.4 of those strengthening into hurricanes. The region is still in the midst of a multi-decade busy period, and 2011 saw 19 tropical storms, with seven growing into hurricanes, including three major ones.

In an early pre-season forecast released in December, Weather Services International (WSI), a private weather forecaster, predicted a relatively tame 2012 Atlantic season with a total of 12 named storms and seven hurricanes.

During 2011, Irene was the only hurricane to hit the United States and the first since Hurricane Ike struck southeastern Texas in 2008.

Read said forecast models suggest there is less of a chance of the La Nina phenomenon, which fosters hurricane formation.

"Last year, we had a big honking La Nina," he said. "It was a more active year than normal. Looking at the ocean forecast models, they're all saying that the La Nina went by."

The Colorado State University hurricane forecasting team, led by Bill Gray and Phil Klotzbach, is expected to issue its hurricane season forecast on April 4.

The National Hurricane Center will release its prediction during the second half of May, Read said.