* Aircraft designed to fly from LA to NYC in less than an
hour
* Test results to be announced Wednesday
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 The U.S. military conducted
an unmanned test flight on Tuesday of its hypersonic Waverider
aircraft, designed to move at six times the speed of sound using
technology that bridges the gap between planes and rocketships,
a military official said.
A B-52 bomber launched the remotely monitored, nearly
wingless experimental aircraft, officially known as the X-51A,
between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. (1700 and 1800 GMT), John Haire, a
spokesman for the 412th test wing at Edwards Air Force Base in
California, said in a statement. Results of the brief test
flight will be released on Wednesday, he said.
The plan had been to conduct the test flight over the
Pacific Ocean after a staging at Edwards, said Deborah
VanNierop, a spokeswoman for Boeing Co, which was
involved in constructing the craft, said in a statement.
The Waverider is designed to reach speeds of Mach 6 or
above, fast enough to zoom from New York to London in less than
an hour. But rather than commercial air travel, the military has
its eye on a more readily achievable application - using it to
develop high-speed cruise missiles.
The X-51A was launched off the coast of California near
Naval Air Station Point Mugu, which is northwest of Los Angeles,
Haire said. It flew north over the Pacific through a range that
is designed for test flights.
"The X-51 is not retrievable, in other words once you fly
it, it's going to end up in the ocean," Haire said.
The aircraft is known as the Waverider because it stays
airborne, in part, with lift generated by the shock waves of its
own flight.
Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne designed the X-51A's "scramject"
engine, which uses the forward motion of the craft to compress
air for fuel combustion, according to a description of the
project from the military.
After being dropped from the B-52, a solid-rocket booster is
used in the initial phase of the plane's flight to bring it up
to speeds that can allow its scramjet engine to take over, by
inhaling air through the craft's forward momentum.
In 2004, NASA reached a speed of Mach 9.6, or nearly 7,000
miles per hour (11,265 kph), with a jet-powered aircraft. But
that vehicle, known as X-43, only flew for a few seconds and its
copper-based engine was not designed to survive the flight.
Engineers have hoped to see the hypersonic X-51A travel for
five minutes of powered flight. For protection from extreme
heat, it uses insulation tiles, similar to those on the NASA
space shuttle orbiters, according to a 2011 military description
of the project.
Hypersonic flight is normally defined as beginning at Mach
5, which is five times the speed of sound.