LOS ANGELES Aug 15 A U.S. military test flight
of the experimental hypersonic "Waverider" ended prematurely
when the aircraft broke apart in the air over the Pacific Ocean
due to a failure with its cruiser control fin, the U.S. Air
Force said on Wednesday.
The problem with the fin was identified 16 seconds after a
rocket booster on the unmanned X-51A aircraft was ignited to
increase its speed, the Air Force said in a statement.
About 15 seconds later, when the X-51A separated from the
rocket booster it lost control due to a "faulty control fin,"
the statement said.
The aircraft broke apart immediately and fell into the
Pacific Ocean near Point Mugu northwest of Los Angeles, said
Daryl Mayer, a spokesman for the 88th Air Base Wing at
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.