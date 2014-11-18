By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 International Business
Machine Corp on Tuesday launched a new e-mail
application for businesses that integrates social media, file
sharing and analytics to learn a user's behavior and predict
interactions with coworkers.
The application is part of IBM's attempt to shift its focus
to cloud computing and data analytics from the hardware services
that had long been the company's bread and butter.
The new e-mail service, known as IBM Verse, includes a
built-in personal assistant that can learn from a user's
behavior and draft responses to e-mails based on similar
previous interactions.
It also allows users to transform e-mail content into
threads for blogs and social media, view the relationships
between different employees in an e-mail, mute a chain and
search through attachments.
The e-mail' s interface pins a user's most frequent
contacts, schedule and lists of assignments to a dashboard for
easy access.
"We came at this from the perspective that this is about
changing the game, not just incremental improvements in e-mail,"
Jeff Schick, IBM's general manager of social solutions, told
Reuters.
IBM's enterprise mail service, known as Notes, is used by
25,000 companies worldwide and more than 50,000 use IBM's social
platform for businesses, IBM Connections. The company hopes IBM
Verse will eventually replace Window's popular Outlook.
The free initial model will include limited mailbox sizes
and file sharing. A paid version with additional features and
data allowance will be available in January 2015.
IBM is not the only company trying to give e-mail a
makeover. In October, Google Inc launched an e-mail
service called "Inbox" that will better organize e-mails and
display information such as appointments, flight bookings and
package deliveries in a more user-friendly way.
But unlike Google, IBM Verse will not sell the data it
gathers about users to advertisers, a selling point critical for
businesses concerned about privacy and security.
The service is delivered through cloud computing and will be
available in IBM's Cloud Marketplace.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Dan Grebler)