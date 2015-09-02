(Recasts lead with both Huntington Ingalls and General Dynamics
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. Navy shipbuilders
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and General Dynamics
Corp on Tuesday said they were keen to build new
icebreakers for the Coast Guard, after President Barack Obama
pushed for quicker work on the program.
Obama on Tuesday proposed buying a heavy icebreaker by 2020
instead of 2022, the previous goal, given that quickly melting
sea ice has spurred more maritime traffic in the Arctic and the
United States has fallen far behind Russian resources.
The initiative faces an uphill battle in Congress, which has
been politically divided for years over mandatory budget cuts
and where many Republicans remain skeptical about climate
change.
Huntington Ingalls built the newest icebreaker in the U.S.
fleet, the USCG Healy, which was delivered in November 1999.
Huntington Ingalls spokesman Bill Glenn said his company had
responded to a request for information from the Coast Guard on
icebreaker design and construction in January as the service
began developing a formal acquisition plan for the program.
"HII has the capability and capacity to build both heavy and
medium icebreakers and welcomes the opportunity to expand
discussion on that subject with the U.S. Coast Guard or other
government agencies supporting an icebreaker requirement," Glenn
said.
General Dynamics also welcomed Obama's announcement.
"General Dynamics NASSCO is very interested in supporting a
new icebreaker program. We have extensive experience in
manufacturing heavy- and medium-weight steel commercial ships,
and the manufacturing skills and methods needed to build modern
polar icebreakers," spokeswoman Lucy Ryan said.
She said NASSCO was currently building 10 commercial ships,
including the world's first series of energy efficient container
ships powered by liquefied natural gas.
The Coast Guard, which has long sought funding for a new
icebreaker, had no immediate comment.
Coast Guard officials argue that increasing commerce and
traffic in the Arctic Ocean, including petrochemical exploration
and fisheries, require the United States to maintain robust
polar icebreaking capability to ensure year-round Coast Guard
presence in the region.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown and Leslie
Adler)