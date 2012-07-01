By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, July 1
United States' forgotten conflict, but an unprecedented art
museum exhibit shows that there was a lot more to it than the
"The Star-Spangled Banner."
The wide-ranging show, "1812: A Nation Emerges" at the
National Portrait Gallery in Washington, brings together more
than 100 paintings, sculptures, artifacts and documents to
explain the little-known war and its deep impact on the infant
United States.
The core of the treasures are scores of works from what
curator Sidney Hart called "the Golden Age of Anglo-American
portraiture," including a dozen pieces by early American master
Gilbert Stuart.
"It's art telling history, that's a lot of what we do,"
Hart told Reuters on a tour of the exhibit, the first major show
to tell the story of the war with artifacts from the United
States, Britain, Ireland and Canada.
The exhibit opened 200 years almost to the day after the
newly formed and fragile United States declared war on the
British Empire, one of the mightiest powers of the age.
The David-and-Goliath match was a sideshow to the
Napoleonic Wars in Europe, where the main antagonists were
France and Britain.
Americans resented interference by former colonial master
Britain in their overseas trade, including seizure of ships and
sailors, and British backing of Native American tribes against
U.S. expansion.
FOUR-SIDED WAR
The exhibit underscores the rawness of the American
continent with a 1795 George Beck painting showing the future
U.S. capital as a scattering of huts in a near-wilderness.
The show features portraits of the soldiers, sailors,
warriors and statesmen in the two-and-a-half years of four-sided
fighting among Americans, Canadians, Native Americans and
Britons.
They include portraits of "War Hawk" congressmen Henry Clay
and John Calhoun; future presidents John Quincy Adams, William
Henry Harrison and Andrew Jackson; and one of the show's gems, a
Sir Thomas Lawrence painting of British Foreign Minister Lord
Castlereagh on loan from the National Portrait Gallery in
London.
"If we had another Smithsonian 'Night at the Museum'
hopefully these people would all recognize each other," said
Hart, referring to the 2006 movie about museum exhibits that
come alive.
Fighting was scattered across the vast North American
interior, centered on ineffectual U.S. efforts to invade Canada.
Naval battles saw powerful frigates of U.S. design defeat
British ships, shocking the world's top sea power.
On display is a wooden model of the most famous of the
warships, the USS Constitution, or "Old Ironsides," that was in
the Oval Office when President John Kennedy was assassinated in
1963.
ROCKET'S RED GLARE
The 1814 British naval attack on Baltimore's Fort McHenry is
brought to life by a hand-colored aquatint by John Bower showing
the nighttime assault. Also on hand is a model of a British
Congreve rocket used in the assault.
Seeing the U.S. flag wave over the fort throughout the
bombardment inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The
Star-Spangled Banner," the national anthem, with its description
of "the rocket's red glare." His original manuscript and a
lithograph portrait of Key are in the show.
The war ended with the signing in December 1814 of the
Treaty of Ghent, with the pre-war status quo unchanged. A U.S.
copy of the document, complete with red seals and signatures, is
in the exhibit.
Hart said what kept the war from seeming to be a draw for
Americans was Jackson's decisive defeat of a British force at
New Orleans in January 1815.
News of the victory arrived in Washington at the same time
as that of the Treaty of Ghent, fueling the public's feeling of
national score-settling with Britain, he said.
The War of 1812 gave a jolt to American identity, with the
first mention of Uncle Sam as a national symbol in a pamphlet
that is included in the show. The war also cleared the way for
booming U.S. economic growth and expansion that led to the
devastation of N ative American tribes.
The war "settled a whole lot on how America perceived itself
and how it would act," Hart said.
Among other commemorations of the war in Washington, the
Canadian Embassy is hosting a multimedia presentation.
Canada also is marking the bicentennial through
commemorations that include a special silver dollar coin, a new
national monument, funding for re-enactments and even a mobile
phone app.
The National Portrait Gallery show ends Jan. 27, 2013.
(Editing by Jim Loney)