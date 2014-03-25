By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, March 25 Two men were
hospitalized after plunging nearly 500 feet (150 m) into an
Idaho canyon in the latest of a spate of accidents in the
extreme sport known as BASE jumping, authorities said Tuesday.
The incident at Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls on Monday
came just a day after a man died in Utah's Zion National Park
trying to BASE jump, a dangerous derivative of sky-diving in
which participants leap from cliffs, high buildings or other
structures while wearing parachutes.
The Idaho jumpers, James Rawe, 24, and Austin Carey, 22,
slipped off a bridge over the canyon and became entangled in
their parachute, said Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
"It's amazing they survived the jump," said Stewart. "There
had to have been some drag from the chute."
Carey was air-lifted to a hospital in Boise, where he was
listed in serious condition on Tuesday, officials said. Rawe
was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in fair condition.
The pair, who live in Utah, were trying to perform a feat
called a two-man jump, with Rawe standing on his partner's
shoulders when Carey lost his footing on the bridge, Stewart
said.
Carey's parachute deployed during the descent, entangling
the men but likely slowing their descent, she said. They landed
on rocky ground alongside the river, and rescuers raced to the
scene in boats.
BASE jumping entails leaping from a fixed point like a
bridge, building or cliff using a parachute or wearing special
flying apparel called a wingsuit, which if all goes well, allows
a jumper to glide to the ground.
The sport has claimed at least three lives in Utah alone in
the past two months.
Tom Aiello, a BASE jumping instructor in Twin Falls, said
Perrine Bridge, where Rawe and Carey fell, is popular among
those who engage in the sport because it is one of the
relatively few manmade structures where BASE jumping is legal.
About 500 people a year jump from the bridge, which spans
the Snake River where it winds through a sheer gorge in southern
Idaho, Aiello said.
Aiello said the sport has gained more enthusiasts in recent
years because of equipment improvements that reduce risks and
because of interest generated by videos of jumps posted on the
Internet.
"It's different than 15 or 20 years ago when you had guys
sneaking around a building in urban areas at three in the
morning trying not to be arrested," he said.
"Today, the nature of the sport has changed and so has the
nature of participants. They are more mainstream and not as
interested in breaking into a skyscraper."
Aiello said Idaho, Utah and other Western mountain states
are favored by BASE jumpers because of mostly unregulated access
to landscape features like cliffs and canyons.
Last week, a 35-year-old man died in a BASE jumping accident
after attempting a jump from a cliff west of Moab in
southeastern Utah, authorities said.
