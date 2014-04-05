By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho, April 4
SALMON, Idaho, April 4 The largest school
district in Idaho has banned from its curriculum an
award-winning book about the struggles of a Native American
teenager after complaints by parents that the novel was rife
with profanity, racial epithets and anti-Christian rhetoric.
The school board in Meridian, Idaho, voted 2-1 this week to
keep the book, "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time
Indian," off a supplemental reading list for 10th graders,
meaning it will not be part of the curriculum at the high
school, said school board clerk Trish Duncan.
The 2007 Sherman Alexie novel, which won the 2007 National
Book Award for Young People's Literature, is still available in
the school's library, she said.
The school board's decision to seek an alternative book to
convey "the cultural messages" of Alexie's work came after
complaints from parents that the book contained sexually charged
material inappropriate for their children, was peppered with
pejorative terms for women, people of various races and those
with learning disabilities and mocked Christian beliefs.
The book is described by publisher Little, Brown as a
"heartbreaking, funny and beautifully written" tale about the
experiences of a young Native American who leaves his troubled
school on an Indian reservation in Washington state to attend an
all-white high school in a nearby farming community.
Bonnie Stiles, mother of four students in Meridian schools,
said she pushed for the removal from the high school curriculum
after reading the book and counting 133 profane or offensive
words in its 230 pages.
"There's obscene material throughout, degrading slang words
like the one used to describe a certain part of a woman's
anatomy and an offensive depiction of (Jesus Christ)," she said.
Gretchen Caserotti, director of public libraries in Meridian,
spoke in favor of not placing restrictions on that or other
books during a recent public meeting about the Alexie novel.
"Teen fiction is often a reflection and extension of
adolescents' realities. We believe books are a powerful and safe
place for kids to see outside themselves and explore a world
that is increasingly diverse and complex," she said.
An ironic outcropping of the controversy is that the book is
now in high demand in local public libraries, said Caserotti.
The novel was ranked second on a list of 10 books that were
most frequently challenged or banned in 2012, according to the
American Library Association.
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Friday.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)