(Adds identity of child, drivers uninjured)
By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho Dec 5 An 11-year-old boy was
killed and four more children injured on Thursday when a bus
carrying elementary school students in Idaho collided with a
dump truck at a rural intersection, state police said.
The school bus was transporting 12 students, all sixth grade
or younger and none wearing seat belts, to an elementary school,
when the crash occurred at around 8 a.m. on a country road
southwest of Boise.
The boy, identified as Daniel Cook of Kuna, Idaho, died from
blunt force trauma, said Canyon County Coroner Vicki
DeGeus-Morris.
Idaho state police spokeswoman Teresa Baker said there was a
stop sign at the corner of the road the school bus was using,
but not on the one where the dump truck was traveling.
A special crash unit was at the scene reconstructing the
accident to determine if the bus stopped at the intersection, as
required, and to look into the speed of the vehicles involved,
Baker said. Neither driver had been cited by early Thursday
afternoon.
The injured children were taken to hospitals in the Boise
area, Baker said. The drivers of the bus and dump truck were
distraught but unhurt, she said, and the truck driver was aiding
injured children when emergency responders arrived.
The bus, which was carrying the children to Crimson Point
Elementary School in Kuna, was not equipped with seat belts,
school district officials said.
Like many other U.S. states, Idaho does not require
elementary students on school buses to wear seat belts, and the
crash shines a spotlight on the debate over whether the safety
devices should be mandatory.
California, New York, Texas and New Jersey are among a
handful of states that require safety restraints on new school
buses. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
has not moved to require them.
Opponents argue that children being transported to school on
buses are better protected by highly padded seats and other
forms of internal design elements.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on
its website that 102 persons - adults and children - had been
killed in school bus crashes from 2001 to 2010.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Writing and additional reporting
by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Cynthia
Osterman, Steve Orlofsky and Gunna Dickson)