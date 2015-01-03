Jan 3 A moderate earthquake rattled a broad swath of Idaho early Saturday, damaging property and causing power outages near its epicenter in the city of Challis, which has endured a string of temblors over the past weeks, authorities said.

The quake was measured at a magnitude of 4.9 and was centered about four miles from Chaliss, in the central mountains, but was felt as far away as Boise, a 190-mile drive to the southwest, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (Reporting By Laura Zuckerman and Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Kevin Liffey)