By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Aug 25 A man hiking through a
national forest in Idaho suffered severe burns after his two
dogs plunged into a hot spring and he jumped into the scalding
water to rescue them, managing to save just one of his pets,
U.S. Forest Service officials said on Tuesday.
The freak accident occurred last week in the Panther Creek
Hot Springs, a popular spot in the sprawling Salmon-Challis
National Forest, about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of the tourist
town of Salmon in east-central Idaho.
Temperatures at Panther Creek, usually mild enough for human
bathing, had apparently grown dangerously high, possibly from
drought conditions that may have curtailed cool water flows that
normally mix with the springs' geothermally heated groundwater,
forest spokeswoman Amy Baumer said.
The hiker, who was not publicly identified, was out walking
through the mountains with his dogs last Thursday when both pets
leaped into the hot springs, killing one animal and prompting
the man to plunge into the searing water to rescue the other,
authorities said.
While forest visitors are advised to test the temperature of
hot springs before immersing themselves, the injured hiker acted
on instinct to save his remaining pet, which was taken to a
local veterinarian for treatment, Lemhi County Chief Deputy
Sheriff Steve Penner said.
A Forest Service firefighting crew that happened to be in
the area came to the man's aid and arranged for a medical
helicopter to fly him to a hospital for treatment of severe
burns, according to Penner.
Panther Creek draws dozens of visitors annually, and forest
managers were unaware of a similar incident ever occurring in
the 107-year history of the Salmon-Challis, which spans 4.3
million acres (1.7 million hectares) and numerous hot springs,
said Ken Gebhardt, a district ranger.
"The forest is very interested in doing what it can to
better inform the public about this accident in hopes of
preventing another tragedy," he said.
Hot springs, the subject of travel guides and copious online
commentary by outdoor enthusiasts, are widely dispersed across
the Northern Rockies and other regions where volcanic activity
and geothermal features are intertwined.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric Beech)