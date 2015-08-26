(Adds death of second dog)
By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho Aug 25 A man hiking through a
national forest in Idaho suffered severe burns and his two dogs
were scalded to death when both canines plunged into a hot
spring and he jumped in after them to try to save his pets,
authorities said on Tuesday.
The freak accident occurred last week in the Panther Creek
Hot Springs, a popular spot in the sprawling Salmon-Challis
National Forest, about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of the tourist
town of Salmon in east-central Idaho.
Temperatures at Panther Creek, usually mild enough for human
bathing, had apparently grown dangerously high, possibly from
drought conditions that may have curtailed cool water flows that
normally mix with the springs' geothermally heated groundwater,
forest spokeswoman Amy Baumer said.
The hiker, who was not publicly identified, was out walking
through the mountains with his dogs last Thursday when both pets
leaped into the hot springs, killing one animal outright and
prompting the man to plunge into the searing water to rescue the
other, authorities said.
The second dog later died of its burns after being taken to
veterinarians for emergency treatment.
While forest visitors are advised to test the temperature of
hot springs before immersing themselves, the injured hiker acted
on instinct in an attempt to save his pet, Lemhi County Chief
Deputy Sheriff Steve Penner said.
A U.S. Forest Service firefighting crew that happened to be
in the area came to the man's aid and arranged for a medical
helicopter to fly him to a hospital for treatment of severe
burns, according to Penner.
Panther Creek draws dozens of visitors annually, and forest
managers were unaware of a similar incident ever occurring in
the 107-year history of the Salmon-Challis, which spans 4.3
million acres (1.7 million hectares) and numerous hot springs,
said Ken Gebhardt, a district ranger.
"The forest is very interested in doing what it can to
better inform the public about this accident in hopes of
preventing another tragedy," he said.
Hot springs, the subject of travel guides and copious online
commentary by outdoor enthusiasts, are widely dispersed across
the Northern Rockies and other regions where volcanic activity
and geothermal features are intertwined.
