By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho, March 17
SALMON, Idaho, March 17 The American Civil
Liberties Union of Idaho on Monday asked a federal judge to
strike down a state law it says violates constitutional rights
to free speech by banning the documentation of animal abuse at
livestock operations.
The law in Idaho, which makes it illegal to take photos or
videos at farms or slaughterhouses without the operators'
permission, was passed last month by the Republican-led state
legislature and signed by Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter.
The law also makes it illegal to capture images that
demonstrate the harm done to public lands by grazing livestock.
The Idaho measure came after ABC News' Nightline last year
aired footage secretly shot by an animal activist of beatings
and other abuses of cows at an Idaho dairy.
Lawmakers who support the law say it is necessary to protect
the agricultural industry, which adds billions of dollars to the
Idaho economy, from unfair and biased investigations.
But the ACLU, animal rights group PETA, the Center for Food
Safety and other environmental and political groups argued in
the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Boise on Monday that
the law violates free speech rights enshrined in the U.S.
constitution.
Undercover investigations in the past decade at U.S. animal
production facilities have documented such abuses as workers
using steel rods to sexually assault pigs and smashing their
heads into concrete floors and stomping and throwing chickens
and turkeys like footballs, the groups argued in legal
documents.
"In order to silence the undercover investigations and
corresponding media coverage that contribute to public debate
about animal treatment and food safety, industry executives have
made the enactment of factory-farm secrecy laws, (which) gag
speech that is critical of industrial agriculture, a top
legislative priority," the lawsuit said.
The law is unlike so-called "ag gag" measures enacted in six
other U.S. states in that it also criminalizes the photography,
sound recording and other documentation of animals such as cows
on federally managed, or public, lands.
State Senator Jim Patrick, the Twin Falls Republican who
sponsored the legislation, has said it was needed to prevent
farmers from being "set up" by activists.
"There are groups that without due process of law, take the
videos across the country and intend to destroy the business,"
Patrick told ABC News in February.
Those convicted of violating the new law, a misdemeanor,
could face up to a year in prison, a maximum fine of $5,000 and
restitution of twice the value of any losses to the producer.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by Eric
M. Johnson and Eric Walsh)