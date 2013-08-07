By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Aug 6 Police arrested 19 members
of the Nez Perce Tribe on Tuesday on suspicion of disorderly
conduct for refusing to break a human chain blocking a highway
in Idaho in protest against a 322-ton load of equipment bound
for the tar sands of Alberta, Canada.
The blockade by more than 250 mostly Native American
protesters halted travel of a so-called megaload for two hours
on a scenic roadway at the front lines of an ideological
struggle over North American oil and gas development and its
impact on the environment, local communities and native
cultures.
The Nez Perce said they staged the protest to oppose the
shipment of massive oil refinery equipment along wild stretches
of two prized Idaho rivers, the Clearwater and the Lochsa, and
through Nez Perce and protected federal lands.
The 19 Nez Perce activists who were arrested by tribal
police on Tuesday were later released on bail, authorities said.
The megaload resumed its journey after the protest.
Nez Perce Chairman Silas C. Whitman said in a statement that
tribal leaders were against "the conversion of this wild and
scenic area into a high and wide industrial corridor."
The load, which measures 255 feet (78 metres) long, 21 feet
(6 metres) wide and 23 feet (7 metres) tall, is one of two
planned shipments by an Oregon hauling company, Omega Morgan, of
a water purification unit being trucked to Alberta production
fields, according to an Idaho transportation permit issued on
Friday.
The route along U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. 12 follows a
historic trail broken by early Nez Perce bison hunters and used
in the early 19th century by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark
on a government-sponsored expedition that charted the newly
purchased American West.
Megaload opponents say the oversize trucks may impair the
visual and ecological values of the trail and a river corridor
that supports threatened steelhead and Chinook salmon and fuels
a tourist economy tied to rafting, fishing, camping and hunting.
The Omega Morgan load, which will take four nights to cross
Idaho into Montana, was approved by Idaho over the objections of
environmentalists and despite U.S. Forest Service concerns.
"This is a quiet, winding mountain highway through a
beautiful river canyon, not an industrial park," said Kevin
Lewis, conservation director of Idaho Rivers United.
The Forest Service had sought to stop the shipment pending a
study of its social, economic and ecological impacts.
Omega Morgan spokeswoman Olga Haley said an Idaho permit
allowed the shipment to proceed but declined further comment.
Clearwater County Commissioner Don Ebert supported the
shipments.
"What are we going to stop next? We have to have commerce in
this country," he said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)