By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho, July 23
SALMON, Idaho, July 23 Federal land managers on
Wednesday banned exploding targets used by shooting enthusiasts
from 12 national forests in four Western U.S. states, saying the
devices could spark wildfires and are a threat to public safety.
The prohibition in Idaho, Nevada, Utah and western Wyoming
lasts a year and comes as U.S. land managers report a rise in
the number of blazes ignited by the targets, which emit a bang
and a cloud of smoke when struck by a bullet.
The devices are blamed for nine wildfires on federal
rangelands in Idaho in 2012, and five in 2013, said Josh Renz, a
range technician with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
in Boise who specializes in wildfires.
In May the devices were banned from millions of acres of
public lands in Montana, northern Idaho, North Dakota, and the
northwestern corner of South Dakota that comprise the U.S.
Forest Service's Northern Region.
Also in May a ban on the targets was put in place running
until October - covering peak wildfire season - on land managed
by the BLM in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Exploding targets contain chemicals that mix to produce a
reaction that releases a loud noise and cloud of smoke or water
vapor, depending on the brand, when hit by a bullet, said Dan
Tanner, owner of Tannerite, a manufacturer in Oregon.
David Olson, spokesman for the Boise National Forest, said
the heat generated can ignite tinder-dry grasses, brush and
pines across the area's range- and canyon-lands.
"It's been demonstrated that there's a real potential for an
exploding target to cause a fire," he said.
Tanner said his targets are safe and nonflammable. But he
said some companies made devices that create dangerous flashes,
and that some marksmen doctor targets to produce fireballs.
"The issue at hand has nothing to do with our product,"
Tanner said. "What the Forest Service is doing is akin to
banning Bic lighters because someone may misuse them and start
fires."
Policies on exploding targets vary by state. They are
broadly outlawed in Maryland, where an explosives license is
needed for purchase and use.
Restrictions for exploding targets on public lands have led
to a decline in their sales at Doug's Shoot'n Sports near Salt
Lake City, said sales manager David Larsen.
"Most people don't want to cause any problems out in the
woods," he said.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Sandra Maler)