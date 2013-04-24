By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho, April 23
Tuesday dropped a requirement that transgender residents show
proof of surgery to alter sex designation on their driver's
licenses, bringing the state in line with policies in most other
parts of the country.
The change, which comes after a complaint by the American
Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, requires a court order or sworn
statement from a doctor for those seeking to revise their gender
on Idaho driver's licenses.
It repeals a 2011 rule that required proof of surgical
gender reassignment before licenses could be modified.
The ACLU of Idaho had complained to the state transportation
agency about its decision to revoke the license of a transgender
woman and deny another's application because neither had
undergone sex-change surgery.
In Idaho, about six applicants a year request changing the
sex designation on their licenses, officials said.
In discussions that opened earlier this year, the ACLU
suggested to the Idaho Transportation Department that it was
violating privacy and other rights by forcing applicants to
disclose personal medical information and by requiring surgery
as a prerequisite for establishing gender identity.
"From our standpoint, surgical reassignment is not necessary
to operate a motor vehicle on the highway," said Monica Hopkins,
head of the ACLU of Idaho.
Transportation Department spokesman Jeff Stratten said the
agency's review showed many other U.S. states require only a
court order or doctor's note and not proof of surgical
reassignment to adjust gender designations on driver's licenses.
"We have not created a new class of license. We've just
aligned ourselves with most motor vehicle divisions across the
country," he said.
Vincent Paolo Villano, spokesman for the National Center for
Transgender Equality, said just a fraction of transgender people
undergo surgery and that it can be expensive and difficult to
access and is sometimes not recommended for health reasons.
"Regardless, decisions like that should be between a medical
provider and an individual," he said. "It becomes an issue for
us when we have states trying to legislate what kinds of
procedures people should get in order to count as a person."
A review this year by the National Center for Transgender
Equality found that the states that require medical alteration
of gender to modify driver's licenses include Georgia, South
Dakota and Wyoming.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gorman, Editing by Alex
Dobuzinskis and Lisa Shumaker)