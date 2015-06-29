By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO, June 29
CHICAGO, June 29 They're nothing special to look
at, they can be noisy and some say that inside they smell like
old gym shoes, but that's not all that's wrong with the three
King Air 350 twin-propeller planes owned by the state of
Illinois. For Governor Bruce Rauner, the trouble is that Chicago
lawmakers, mostly Democrats, use the planes to fly to the state
capital in Springfield.
Rauner, a former private equity executive who was elected as
a Republican last November, is trying to cut costs and has
threatened to eliminate the government air service that shuttles
between Chicago and Springfield. Cancelling the flights would
save $3 million a year, the state transportation department
estimates.
While there are some Republicans in the Chicago suburbs who
use the service, the state planes have taken on symbolic
importance as Rauner jousts with Democratic leaders over ways to
end years of big Illinois budget deficits. House Speaker Mike
Madigan rode the state airplane 12 times from Jan. 12 to April
24, according to state records. State Senate President John
Cullerton took it nine times during that period.
Lawmakers, state officials and staff authorized to ride the
planes are billed $119.72 one-way for the approximately one hour
flight between Chicago and Springfield, with the money paid from
state accounts. There are two regularly scheduled flights a day
on normal business days between Chicago and Springfield, one on
the morning and one in the evening.
The state hasn't said how old the planes are, how it reckons
it can save $3 million a year by cancelling the Chicago shuttle,
or what it plans to do with the planes if they don't fly the
shuttle. A used King Air 350 turboprop costs about $3 million or
more.
The state's air operations fleet flew over 5,400 passengers
in fiscal 2014, the Illinois transportation department said in
its last annual report. Flying with a full load of nine
passengers, that works out to about 600 flights a year, and
would result in a charge to the state of about $648,000 at a fee
of $120 per passenger.
Rauner's airplane gambit is "just another irritation and
pressure," said Dick Simpson, a political science professor at
the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Rauner, who faces a July 1 deadline for a new state budget,
has said in messages on his Twitter feed that he's made the
195-mile trip from Chicago to Springfield in a 1993 Volkswagen
van with the Twitter hash tag #rollingtrashcan.
"Need to pull up the antenna by hand in the
#rollingtrashcan," one Tweet read. The messages have since been
removed.
Rauner, the former chairman of private equity firm GTCR,
himself reported adjusted gross income in 2013 of more than $60
million. While campaigning for governor he reported $306,000 in
aircraft rides or airfare paid for by campaign contributors
between October 2013 and November 2014, according to the
Illinois State Board of Elections.
Rauner has traveled by car while governor, except for once
last week when he used a state helicopter to assess tornado
damage, his spokeswoman said.
The flight to Springfield doesn't match the impression of
luxury Rauner promoted when announcing plans to ground the
shuttle, said House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, a
Democrat.
"If anyone is thinking it's Air Force One or the kind of
plane Rauner in his previous life would fly, the answer is no,"
said Currie, who rode the shuttle 18 times during the
January-April period.
The only onboard perquisite is an occasional self-service
canister of coffee, Currie said.
One former state official, who asked not to be identified,
said engine noise on the propeller-powered aircraft makes
conversation difficult, and the odor onboard is redolent of "old
gym shoe." Passengers face each other in two groupings of four
facing seats, though Madigan sometimes sits in the jump seat,
the former official said.
Republican State Representative Bill Mitchell, who said he
has introduced bills to disband the shuttle service, said
lawmakers should take Amtrak trains or drive.
"You don't need to be a grand muckety-muck and fly. It's
just ridiculous," Mitchell said.
SPRINGFIELD STANDOFF
Rauner's plan for the state airplanes is just one facet of
his effort to create pressure on lawmakers to pass what he calls
his "turnaround agenda" and a new state budget. Rauner so far
has refused to consider tax increases, which Democrats favor,
until the legislature considers his calls for term limits,
freezing local property taxes, changes to workers' compensation
laws, legislative redistricting and limits on liability
lawsuits.
Rauner has begun chiseling away at other spending programs
dear to lawmakers. Construction projects targeted to specific
districts, tourism outlays, fire fighter training and mass
transit programs in the Chicago area all will be suspended if
there is no budget by Wednesday.
Madigan has countered the governor's moves by conducting
hearings and staging votes that seem designed to show there is
little support for the governor's agenda.
Rauner on Thursday vetoed most of the piecemeal budget bills
Democrats passed in support of their proposed $36.3 billion
spending plan that relies on at least $3 billion in
yet-to-be-identified new revenue.
Without a veto override or an enacted budget for fiscal
2016, which begins on Wednesday, most state payments will stop,
including workers' paychecks.
Rauner has personalized the standoff, unleashing television
advertising last week targeting Madigan "and the politicians he
controls" for supporting tax hikes and ignoring his proposals.
When the legislature passed a minor revision to workers'
compensation laws, Rauner called it a "phony reform."
"The (Senate) president, the speaker and the governor's
office are all dug in," said Tom Cross, the Illinois House
Republican leader from 2002 to 2013. "Maybe this is like a
boxing match where they are swinging pretty hard, but they're
going to be worn out and then figure this out."
(Reporting by Karen Pierog, editing by David Greising and John
Pickering)