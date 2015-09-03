CHICAGO, Sept 2 The Illinois House on Wednesday
failed to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of a
controversial bill to send collective bargaining impasses to
arbitration, leaving open the possibility of a future strike or
lockout of state workers.
The Democrat-controlled House fell three votes short of the
71 needed to make the bill law after the Senate, which also has
a Democratic majority, overrode Rauner's veto last month.
Democratic lawmakers and the Republican governor have been
locked in a struggle over a state budget and an agenda pushed by
Rauner that includes legislative term limits and collective
bargaining curbs. Illinois this week entered its third month
without a budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.
House Speaker Michael Madigan told reporters after the vote
that the bill was meant to buy labor peace by prohibiting
strikes or lockouts. He also noted that Rauner "did talk in
terms of the possibility of a government shutdown in order to
achieve his goals."
Rauner had condemned the bill as an attempt to take away his
power to negotiate worker contracts at a time the state is
strapped for cash.
"It is encouraging that many legislators recognized the dire
financial impact this legislation would have had on our state,"
the governor said in a statement.
He added that he hoped "serious negotiations" can begin on
structural reforms and a balanced budget. Madigan also expressed
hope that differences could be resolved, but Democrats are
unlikely to embrace items on Rauner's agenda that would hurt
unions or impair their party's power.
The state's biggest public labor union, American Federation
of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, said
Rauner's attack on the arbitration bill "has now derailed the
best hope of amicably settling union contracts that are fair to
all."
While the contract expired June 30, the union, which
represents 38,000 state workers, and the state have an agreement
that expires Sept. 30 not to strike or lockout workers while
negotiations continue.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)