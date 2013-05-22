CHICAGO May 22 Higher-than-expected revenue
from state income tax enabled Illinois to reduce its unpaid
bills to $5.8 billion from $8.5 billion at the beginning of
April, the state comptroller said on Wednesday while cautioning
the improvement could be short lived.
"Illinois is the only state in the nation where $5.8 billion
in unpaid bills sounds like real progress and one-month payment
delays are something to celebrate," State Comptroller Judy Barr
Topinka said in a statement. The state still owes money to
schools, hospitals, businesses and nonprofit groups, she said.
Like other states that collect income tax, Illinois saw a
large increase in its revenue in April because taxpayers facing
an April 15 tax filing deadline recorded capital gains and took
other financial steps in 2012 to avoid potentially steeper
federal income taxes for 2013.
Topinka reported that Illinois revenue was $1.3 billion
higher than expected. A state legislative commission report
found that Illinois collected $3.12 billion in personal income
tax, a 33 percent increase from April 2012.
Topinka cautioned, however, that the backlog of unpaid bills
could rise to $7.5 billion in August when state revenue tends to
decline.
Illinois stands alone among states in the use and scope of
delaying payment of bills and other obligations as a way of
shoring up its budget. Bills topping $9 billion and the state's
nearly $100 million unfunded public pension liability have led
to credit rating downgrades, leaving Illinois with the lowest
state ratings.
Before the April influx of tax revenue, vendors and others
had been waiting as much as four months for state payments.
Topinka urged state lawmakers to reduce new spending as they
take up a fiscal 2014 budget during the spring legislative
session scheduled to end on May 31.
"This is not the time for new spending," Topinka said. "Just
the opposite. We need to use these final days of session to pass
the leanest budget possible and address the long-term challenges
facing our state."
Lawmakers are also weighing measures to reform pensions,
which are threatening spending for state services such as
education, health care and public safety.
A fiscal 2013 third-quarter report released by Topinka's
office on Wednesday said that even with pension reform, the
state's backlog of unpaid bills would persist and may even grow
in 2015 when an income tax rate hike enacted in 2011 is
scheduled to be partially rolled back.