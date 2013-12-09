CHICAGO Dec 9 The credit penalty paid by
Illinois in the U.S. municipal bond market eased in the latest
week in the wake of the state's enactment of pension reforms,
according to data released Monday.
Illinois' so-called credit spread for 10-year bonds narrowed
to 158 basis points over the market's benchmark yield scale for
triple-A-rated bonds in the week ended Dec. 6 from 173 basis
points in the previous week, according to Municipal Market Data,
a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Randy Smolik, a Municipal Market Data analyst, said the
passage of comprehensive changes in Illinois' underfunded state
retirement system last week appeared to be the decisive factor
in the spread narrowing. He added that media reports noting that
states cannot file for bankruptcy also helped Illinois bonds in
the market.
"Without bankruptcy rules to divvy up assets between
creditors, bondholders still have the upper hand as first in
line for payment," Smolik noted.
The tighter spread comes as Illinois prepares to sell $350
million of taxable general obligation bonds via competitive
bidding on Thursday.
Robert Amodeo, a portfolio manager at asset manager Western
Asset, said Illinois' issuance costs could shrink for the deal.
"I think investors have breathed a sigh of relief that they
finally addressed the issue (of pension reform)," he said,
adding that the state continues to face a nagging pile of unpaid
bills and a partial rollback in 2015 of income-tax rate hikes.
Illinois still has the second widest credit spread over
Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale among major muni debt
issuers tracked by the unit. Topping the list is Puerto Rico,
which saw its spread widen 10 basis points to 630 basis points
in the latest week. By contrast, California's spread is just 51
basis points and Michigan's is 38 basis points.
Inaction on tackling a $100 billion unfunded pension
liability hammered Illinois' credit ratings to the lowest levels
among states and spurred investors to demand heftier yields for
Illinois bonds.
Last week, the Democrat-controlled legislature sent Governor
Pat Quinn legislation aimed at immediately shrinking the
unfunded liability by 20 percent and saving Illinois $160
billion over 30 years by reducing and suspending cost-of-living
increases for retiree pensions along with other changes. Quinn
promptly signed the reforms into law.