CHICAGO, June 17 Illinois increased the size of
its upcoming general obligation bond sale by $50 million to $1.3
billion and plans to sell the bonds next week even if state
lawmakers meeting in special session this week fail to deliver
on public pension reform, a state official said on Monday.
Prospects for a pension reform compromise to be passed
during the special legislative session on Wednesday were dim.
"I like to be optimistic but it doesn't appear to me that
any of the dynamics that existed at the end of session have
changed in any significant way to allow a bill to move ahead,"
said State Representative Elaine Nekritz, the House Democrats'
point-person on pensions.
Despite the stalemate in the state's pension politics,
Illinois enlarged the size of its pending bond issue to
accommodate additional key infrastructure projects the state is
funding with bond proceeds, said Abdon Pallasch, a spokesman for
the governor's office of management and budget.
The bond sale, slated for June 26, follows action by Moody's
Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, which cut Illinois' bond
ratings, meaning the lowest-rated state likely will need to
offer investors a higher interest rate to sell its bonds. The
downgrades came after the Democrat-controlled Legislature ended
its spring session on May 31 without passing comprehensive
legislation to address a nearly $100 billion unfunded pension
liability.
House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John
Cullerton are at odds over an approach to pension reform, with
Madigan favoring unilateral cuts to retirement benefits to reap
the greatest savings. Cullerton favors a plan, backed by the
public employee labor unions, that gives workers and retirees
choices between reduced benefits and continued access to
state-sponsored healthcare in retirement.
State Senator Daniel Biss, who along with Nekritz spoke at a
Midwest Public Funds Summit sponsored by Information Management
Network on Monday, said that an alternative to the two leading
bills will receive a hearing before a Senate committee on
Tuesday. The alternative measure bill could serve as a template
for compromise, Biss said.
The new measure, which in its current form would only affect
state universities and community colleges, includes higher
worker pension contributions. It also ties pension payment
increases to inflation and gradually shifts pension payments
currently made by the state onto the universities and colleges.
Glenn Poshard, president of Southern Illinois University,
who is pushing the new bill along with other university
presidents, said it has the potential to save as much as
Madigan's approach, while standing a better chance of
withstanding a constitutional challenge in court. Unions have
vowed to fight Madigan's bill if enacted into law on the basis
of strong protections in the Illinois Constitution for
retirement benefits.
The state's pension crisis continues to dominate Illinois'
politics. Bill Daley, the former chief of staff to President
Barack Obama who has formed an exploratory committee for a
gubernatorial campaign, said at a press conference that the
pension impasse could be overcome if the state's governor would
make a case that the Madigan-backed measure is constitutional,
declare an intent to veto the Cullerton measure, and promise
that a substantial share of any savings would help fund
education in Illinois.
The Illinois GO bonds, to be priced through Wells Fargo
Securities, Siebert Brandford Shank & Co, and Stifel, will carry
serial maturities from 2014 through 2038, as well as a term
bond, according to a preliminary official statement.