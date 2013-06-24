* Illinois to sell GO bonds despite rising interest rates
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, June 24 Illinois' biggest bond sale so
far this year will hit the U.S. municipal market on Wednesday
amid rising interest rates and concerns the state's already low
credit ratings could erode further as lawmakers struggle to come
up with a fix for a huge public pension problem.
Credit worries coincide with a steep price drop in the $3.7
trillion municipal bond market that has lifted yields on bonds
due in 10 and 30 years to levels not seen since 2011 in
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon pull back on its
expansionary monetary policy.
As a result, Illinois' $1.3 billion tax-exempt general
obligation bond sale could result in some eye-popping yields.
In Illinois' latest effort to fix the worst-funded state
pension system, lawmakers agreed in a special session last week
to set up a conference committee to come up with a plan. A July
9 deadline has been set to act on the plan for dealing with the
nearly $100 billion unfunded pension liability.
Dan Solender, head of muni investments at Lord Abbett & Co,
said early price talk for the bond deal has yields in the 20,
25-year range at 175 basis points over Municipal Market Data's
benchmark triple-A scale. Another price drop on Monday would
translate into rates on the long end of the deal approaching
5.80 percent or more, he added.
That would be well above yields that topped out at 5.52
percent for debt due in 2038 in a $350 million taxable GO bond
issue Illinois sold in April.
"It's a combination of a tough market situation and (the
state) not solving their problems," Solender said.
The fact that Illinois has failed to fulfill promises to
reform its pensions could push spreads over the MMD scale closer
to 200 basis points and place the 25-year yield at just over 6
percent, said Tom Spalding, a senior vice president at Nuveen
Investments.
The volatile market has led some issuers, including Georgia,
to pull deals from this week's sale calendar. But Illinois is
forging ahead with its issue, which will fund infrastructure
projects including the rebuilding of a major elevated train
transit line in Chicago, said John Sinsheimer, the state's
capital markets director.
"We've got critical projects underway that simply can't be
shut down," he said.
Sinsheimer also said that bond insurance is under
consideration for the deal. But Spalding said that may only work
to draw retail buyers.
"With any large institutional buyer, I don't think insurance
would sway them a whole lot," he said, adding that high yields
in the deal could attract buyers that would normally invest in
taxable debt.
The yield on top-rated, tax-free 10-year munis ended Monday
on MMD's scale at 2.80 percent - 72 basis points higher than the
beginning of June. The yield on triple-A-rated 30-year munis
rose to 4.13 percent - an 89 basis-point climb since June 3.
Illinois' inability to rein in pension costs and its huge
backlog of unpaid, overdue bills have led to a series of
downgrades by credit rating agencies that have left it with the
lowest GO ratings among U.S. states. And those ratings at the
bottom of the A scale also carry negative outlooks, meaning
there is potential for the ratings to fall to the triple-B
level, which is unusual for a state.
Investors have already been demanding hefty yields for
Illinois' debt. The state's so-called credit spread over MMD's
scale was 145 basis points for 10-year bonds in the latest week.
That is the second highest spread behind Puerto Rico among large
muni debt issuers tracked by MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Illinois' deal, scheduled for pricing on Wednesday through
Wells Fargo Securities, Siebert Brandford Shank & Co, and
Stifel, is structured with serial maturities from 2014 through
2038 and a term bond, according to the preliminary official
statement.
State officials have been holding meetings with prospective
investors in several east and west coast cities, as well as
Chicago, ahead of the sale.