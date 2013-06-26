CHICAGO, June 26 Underwriters repriced $1.3
billion of Illinois general obligation bonds on Wednesday,
dropping the top yield 20 basis points to 5.65 percent for debt
due in 25 years.
The lower yield for bonds maturing in 2038 also narrowed the
spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale to
160 basis points from 180 basis points for those bonds in a
preliminary pricing earlier on Wednesday.
The level shows a sharp increase in comparison to a credit
spread of 138 basis points on the secondary market on Tuesday.
MMD analysts said they were hearing the deal appeared to be
well received in the municipal bond market, attracting more than
$8 billion in orders.
Yields also fell in several other maturities in the Illinois
deal, which marked the state's first since it ended its spring
legislative session on May 31 without a fix to its nearly $100
billion unfunded public pension liability. The lack of action on
pensions led to downgrades of Illinois, already the lowest-rated
state, by Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.