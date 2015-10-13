(Adds architectural and financial details on building, comments
by current governor, former governor and by Senate president's
spokeswoman)
By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO Oct 13 Illinois will seek to auction
off its main building in Chicago, Governor Bruce Rauner said on
Tuesday, adding that the Thompson Center is inefficient and that
the sale will save the state money and generate property tax
revenue for Chicago.
Rauner declined to indicate the market value of the
building, which houses 2,000 government workers and which he
said will likely be demolished by new owners. Both Chicago and
the state of Illinois are mired in financial crisis and the
state is currently running without a budget for the fiscal year
that began on July 1.
The Republican governor who took office in January said the
30-year-old building is noisy, smelly and too expensive to heat
and cool given its immense, 16-story atrium. Keeping it would
require $100 million for deferred maintenance and repairs, he
added.
The glass-clad Helmut Jahn-designed building is named after
former governor James Thompson. Located on the north end of
Chicago's LaSalle Street financial district, it will likely be
torn down by a private developer who will return a new
development to the property tax rolls generating $20 million
annually for cash-strapped Chicago and its public school system,
Rauner said. He pegged the state's savings from moving workers
out at up to $12 million a year.
"We think this is a home-run decision in every regard," the
governor told reporters.
Disposing of the Thompson Center is not a new idea for the
state. In 2003, facing a $5 billion budget hole, former
Democratic Governor Rod Blagojevich proposed mortgaging the
Chicago-based headquarters of state government in a maneuver his
administration predicted could yield $217 million.
But the deal approved by the state legislature fell apart a
year later after Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan ruled
lawmakers had acted unconstitutionally because too few votes
were cast in favor in the Illinois Senate. The votes narrowly
missed a three-fifths majority required whenever the state
borrows funds.
A spokesman for Rauner said the administration was pursuing
a legislative route for authorizing the building's sale. Rauner
said he has discussed the idea with legislative leaders.
"We will review the proposed action in light of state law on
property control and facilities closures," said Moira Dolehide,
a spokeswoman for Democratic Illinois Senate President John
Cullerton.
Former governor Thompson said the building was originally a
structural gem that won architectural awards. He told Reuters
that he had repeatedly lobbied previous Democratic Governor Pat
Quinn to repair the complex, but the pleas fell on deaf ears.
"The carpeting is 30 years old. Who has wall-to-wall
carpeting that lasts 30 years?" Thompson said. "It should have
been replaced long ago."
(Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Matthew
Lewis)