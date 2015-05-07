CHICAGO May 7 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's
proposed budget contains at least $3.25 billion of unrealistic
spending cuts that could further harm the state's already shaky
finances, a government finance watchdog group said on Thursday.
The Chicago-based Civic Federation said while the $31.5
billion fiscal 2016 general funds spending plan unveiled by the
Republican governor in February does not call for borrowing for
operating expenses, it includes measures aimed at plugging a
$6.2 billion budget hole that face formidable hurdles.
"While the governor's recommendations may close the budget
gap on paper, the Civic Federation cannot support spending
reductions that are either unrealistic or inconsistent with
reasonable long-term financial goals for the state," Laurence
Msall, the group's president, said in a statement.
Rauner's budget banks on $2.2 billion in savings from new
pension reforms that, even if passed by the
Democratic-controlled Legislature, would likely be challenged in
court by unions, according to the Civic Federation's analysis.
Unions would have to agree to another $655 million in
savings from employee health insurance through collective
bargaining, and a $400 million cut to Medicaid requires federal
approval, the analysis added.
The Civic Federation, a respected, nonpartisan group of
business and professional leaders established in 1894, issues
research and recommendations on government finance aimed at
protecting taxpayers and reducing wasteful spending. Last week,
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel unveiled debt reforms at a Civic
Federation meeting.
The federation also took issue with Rauner's plan to cut
$634 million in state funding to local governments, noting that
many are also facing fiscal pressures. The group recommended
spending restraints and revenue, including a broadening of the
tax base, to address Illinois' sagging finances.
Illinois has a chronic structural budget deficit, as well as
the lowest credit ratings and worst-funded pension system among
the 50 states. Rauner has said reforms, such as right-to-work
zones, a local property tax freeze, and legislative term limits,
must precede new revenue.
"The structural reform addressed in the governor's
Turnaround Agenda will help free up resources to tackle our $6
billion deficit," Rauner's office said in a statement Thursday.
"New revenue cannot be discussed until we address the underlying
structural issues that have landed us here in the first place."
On Wednesday, Rauner's plan to slash healthcare spending
failed to get a single affirmative vote in the Illinois House.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)