CHICAGO May 29 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
said on Friday that he will reject a fiscal 2016 budget from the
Democratic-controlled legislature if it is not balanced, but he
held out the possibility that compromises could be reached over
the next two days.
"I cannot sign a fake budget, a phony budget, an
out-of-balance budget," the Republican governor told reporters
in the state capital of Springfield. "The people of Illinois
deserve better."
After meeting with legislative leaders earlier on Friday,
Rauner said Democrats were now interested in his reform agenda.
He said they have until the end of the legislative session at
midnight on Sunday to demonstrate their sincerity. The governor
added he will not call lawmakers back for a special session this
summer.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)