By Fiona Ortiz
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 30 The financially
troubled state of Illinois edged closer on Tuesday to a
government shutdown as Democratic lawmakers and the Republican
governor failed to resolve a budget impasse ahead of a midnight
deadline.
Veteran House Speaker Michael Madigan said he would present
an emergency one-month budget on Wednesday to keep essential
services operating, but Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, in
office since January, has signaled he would not accept such a
measure.
"This is another opportunity to not shut down the
government," Madigan told reporters.
Also on Tuesday, the Chicago Public Schools made a $634
million state-mandated payment to its teachers' pension fund
beating a midnight deadline, according to a fund official.
Madigan said the payment eliminated the need for legislation
that would have given the cash-strapped district another 40
days. School administrators did not say how they came up with
the funds for the huge payment that had become the latest in the
recurring fiscal crises rocking Illinois and its biggest city,
Chicago.
Illinois has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest
credit ratings among the 50 states, and one credit rating agency
has assigned junk-bond status to Chicago.
Madigan said his $2.26 billion temporary state budget will
fund services including Medicaid, corrections, state police and
childcare.
Rauner, who last week vetoed most of a $36.3 billion budget
passed by Democrats, has said he would not accept a temporary
fiscal 2016 budget.
Earlier on Tuesday, Rauner vowed to keep the fifth-largest
U.S. state operating in the absence of an enacted spending plan.
"In the meantime, we're going to manage the government
without a budget, try to minimize the disruption to the people
of Illinois and we're committed to working hard to make sure the
men and women that serve the government are paid their full
salaries on time," he said.
The governor has insisted the House and Senate - both
controlled by Democrats - take up his-so-called turnaround
reforms, including a local property tax freeze, legislative term
limits, and workers' compensation changes, in order to aid the
state's sagging finances and boost economic growth.
POTENTIAL SHUTDOWN
The House held a sometimes-contentious meeting on Tuesday
over a potential government shutdown. State agency heads who
were invited to testify did not appear and were represented
instead by top budget and legal officials in Rauner's
administration.
Democrats called dozens of tearful disabled people, the
elderly, parents of autistic children, social service and
healthcare providers and caregivers, to testify that they will
face hardship if Rauner's proposed budget cuts are implemented.
"The people of Illinois need to know who will be hurt and
what we will do to provide essential services ... who will be
paid, who won't be paid," said Democratic State Representative
Lou Lang, who chaired the meeting.
Rauner signed a school funding budget into law, but vetoed
other fiscal 2016 spending bills, citing a nearly $4 billion
hole in the Democrats' $36.3 billion budget.
Illinois Budget Director Tim Nuding said the budget violated
the state constitution because of the revenue gap.
"It deserved to be vetoed," he told the House.
The Illinois comptroller has said most state payments,
including payroll, will stop without appropriated funds. State
Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Monday said Illinois'
constitution and statutes prohibit expenditures in the absence
of an approved budget.
But Rauner insisted that a deal can be worked out to keep
paying workers. He also rejected criticism from Speaker
Madigan, who has said Rauner's "extreme" reforms were deterring
progress on a budget deal.
"Our policies are not extreme at all. They're common sense
and they're bipartisan," Rauner said, adding Illinois' debt,
deficit, property taxes, and conflicts of interest were extreme
instead.
Regarding the last-minute payment to the Chicago teachers'
pension fund, representatives of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and
CPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The
Chicago Board of Education last week approved a $200 million
cash-flow borrowing that could be tapped for the payment.
