SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, June 30 Illinois' Democrat-controlled legislature will vote on a $2.26 billion, one-month budget on Wednesday as an impasse continues over a full-year spending plan for fiscal 2016, a spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan said on Tuesday.

Steve Brown, the spokesman, said both the House and Senate will take up the temporary spending plan for the fiscal year that begins at midnight.

Services that would be funded include Medicaid, corrections, state police and childcare. Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, who last week vetoed most of a $36.3 billion budget passed by Democrats, has said he would not accept a temporary budget.

(Reporting By Fiona Ortiz, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)