SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, July 1 A bill pushed by Democratic lawmakers that is aimed at keeping "essential services" operating in Illinois for a month failed to attract enough votes on Wednesday to pass the Illinois House.

The measure fell four votes short of the 71 votes needed for passage in the Democrat-controlled chamber. However, a $2.25 billion emergency budget remained alive in a different bill passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)