CHICAGO, July 2 Illinois Attorney General Lisa
Madigan has asked a court to determine what the state can
continue to fund in an absence of an enacted budget for the
fiscal year that began on Wednesday, she said on Thursday.
That includes a brewing disagreement between Madigan and
Governor Bruce Rauner over state employee paychecks.
The attorney general's filing seeks "clear" approval from
Cook County Circuit Court that Illinois' comptroller can make
payments that do not legally require an appropriation, including
expenditures for federal programs, according to a statement from
Madigan's office.
"I am bringing this action to ensure that legally supported
expenditures can continue to be made and to address the question
of how the state payroll is legally managed during the budget
impasse," the statement said.
Earlier this week, Rauner assured state workers they would
be paid in full and on time. Madigan contended Illinois'
constitution and statutes prevent the comptroller from
continuing to pay expenditures, including payroll, without a
budget. The first fiscal 2016 paychecks are scheduled for July
15.
Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger, whose office pays the
state's bills, said she supported Madigan's request and would
also like a court order allowing all state employees to get
their normal pay.
The U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act requires essential workers
to be paid the federal minimum wage plus overtime in the absence
of an annual appropriation. Munger said Illinois' antiquated
computer systems make it impossible to adhere to that law,
leaving the state open to monetary penalties.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal
Employees and other unions intervened in Madigan's case to argue
that employees should be paid their full wages on time as the
state did during similar circumstances in 2007.
A hearing has been set for Tuesday.
In addition, 13 unions sued the state in St. Clair County
Circuit Court to ensure its members are paid.
Democrats who control the Illinois legislature and the
Republican governor are at an impasse over a fiscal 2016
spending plan.
Last week Rauner vetoed a $36.3 billion budget passed by
Democrats, saying it contained a $4 billion deficit.
The governor has insisted the legislature take up his reform
agenda that includes a local property tax freeze, legislative
term limits, and workers' compensation changes, before he will
consider a revenue increase.
On Wednesday, the Senate approved a $2.26 billion, one-month
budget to fund essential services, and the House could take it
up next week. Rauner has signaled he would veto a temporary
spending plan.
