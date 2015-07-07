CHICAGO, July 7 State workers in Illinois will
not be paid in full and on time without a fiscal 2016 budget in
place, a Cook County Circuit Court judge ruled on Tuesday.
The decision by Judge Diane Larsen increases the pressure on
the Democratic-controlled legislature and Republican Governor
Bruce Rauner to end their impasse over a spending plan for the
fiscal year that began on July 1.
The Illinois House returns to session on Wednesday when it
could vote on a $2.26 billion, one-month budget passed by the
Senate last week. Rauner, who vetoed the Democrats' $36.3
billion, full-year budget last month, has signaled he will veto
a temporary spending plan as well.
The governor has also assured workers they will be paid
their entire wages on time. Illinois Attorney General Lisa
Madigan contended such a move was not permissible under state
law and asked the court last week to clarify what the state can
continue to fund. The first fiscal 2016 paychecks are scheduled
for July 15.
"(The governor) has asked (Central Management Services) to
explore all of its legal options, including seeking an expedited
appeal of this order or other emergency relief to ensure that
employees are paid and critical state services are not
disrupted," said Lance Trover, a Rauner spokesman.
The judge ruled only state workers covered under the U.S.
Fair Labor Standards Act can be paid the federal minimum wage
plus overtime in the absence of an enacted state budget.
Illinois Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger, whose office pays
the state's bills, has said antiquated computer systems make
doing so unfeasible.
The state's biggest union, the American Federation of State,
County and Municipal Employees Council 31, said it plans to
appeal the ruling.
AFSCME, along with 12 other unions, filed a lawsuit in St.
Clair County Court last Thursday, contending the state's failure
to pay workers under their collective bargaining agreements
would illegally impair contracts.
Judge Larsen's order allows Illinois to pay items covered by
continuing appropriations such as debt service on state bonds,
pensions and revenue sharing payments to local governments, as
well as expenses required by consent decrees.
