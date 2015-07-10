By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, July 10 The standoff in Illinois
between newcomer Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and long-time
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan showed no sign of
abating as the state approached a second full week without a
budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.
"This could go on for weeks. Or a few months? It's all
uncharted waters at this point," Christopher Mooney, director of
the Institute of Government and Public Affairs at the University
of Illinois, said on Friday.
He said pressure to pass a budget eased with Rauner's
signing last month of a funding bill ensuring schools will open
on time in September. The pressure could ease further if state
courts ultimately allow state workers to be paid without a
budget.
While Rauner and Madigan exchanged barbs this week, Illinois
continued to have the worst funded pension system and the lowest
credit ratings among the 50 states.
The budget battle has not triggered any rating action that
could push Illinois into the low-investment grade level of
triple-B rarely assigned a state. That could change.
Moody's Investors Service analyst Ted Hampton said the
longer the impasse continues, the harder it will become for
Illinois to balance its budget.
"At a certain point, the impasse, the gridlock does matter,"
he said. "The question is who's going to blink first."
Standard & Poor's warned this week it could take "rating
action within the next two months, even in the absence of an
adopted budget if, in our view, there is limited progress in
budget deliberations or if credit fundamentals weaken."
On Wednesday, Rauner dared Madigan to use his Democratic
House majority to pass a tax hike, a move the speaker later said
was "not realistic." The governor also reintroduced a package of
controversial reforms, including a property tax freeze and
legislative term limits, that he wants before he considers new
revenue.
Madigan shot back, releasing a list of seven House hearings
that Rauner's Administration failed to attend to answer
questions despite the governor's campaign pledge for an open and
transparent government.
"We have considered the issuance of subpoenas but we haven't
done it because we want to be reasonable," Madigan told
reporters on Thursday.
Overtime legislative sessions have given lawmakers a stage
to vent frustration at the impasse and each other.
During a Thursday House debate on a one-month budget,
Republican State Representative Chad Hays suggested that
lawmakers be locked in the capitol.
"This is ridiculous. Day after day after day we're no closer
to a budget," he said.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio)