By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 4 With Illinois starting its second
month of fiscal 2016 without a budget, the Senate on Tuesday
passed a bill that has Governor Bruce Rauner's support to tap
$4.8 billion in federal dollars to fund certain state services.
The 57-0 vote in the Democrat-controlled Senate sends the
measure to the House, which returns to session on Wednesday. The
bill will help fund programs that provide food and child care,
help pay utility bills for low-income families, support domestic
violence victims, and aid the disabled.
Earlier on Tuesday, social service agencies that rely on
state funding held a press conference in the state capitol in
Springfield warning that if the budget impasse continues, the
nonprofit groups will have to lay off workers and curtail
critical programs.
The Democrat-controlled legislature has resisted the
Republican governor's call for the wholesale adoption of his
agenda that includes legislative term limits and
business-friendly reforms before he considers additional revenue
for the budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.
The Senate passed other bills aimed at keeping Illinois
museums open, convention center bonds paid, and to also address
items on Rauner's agenda.
Legislation offered by Senate President John Cullerton for a
temporary local property tax freeze, coupled with pension
payment help for the cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools passed
the chamber over Republicans objections that it left out
cost-saving elements of Rauner's proposal.
The Senate also approved legislation to retool workers'
compensation, with Republicans voting against the measure, while
noting major Illinois business groups oppose it.
The measure will do little to bring down workers'
compensation costs and could actually make things worse,
according to the governor's office.
In a 51-6 vote, the Senate passed a bill allowing tax
revenue earmarked to pay off bonds issued by Chicago's
Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority for an expansion of
the McCormick Place convention center to be transferred to the
authority without a state appropriation in fiscal 2016 until a
state budget is enacted.
The authority informed bondholders on Monday that the lack
of a fiscal 2016 budget meant that no tax revenue has been
appropriated and that a $20.8 million monthly debt service
deposit was not sent to the bond trustee last month.
The Senate on Wednesday is expected to take up a bill passed
by the House last week stopping a cost-of-living increase for
state lawmakers in the current fiscal year.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)