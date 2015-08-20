Aug 19 The Illinois Senate on Wednesday gave
final approval to a bill tapping more than $5 billion in federal
money to keep some state programs operating in the absence of an
enacted fiscal 2016 budget.
The Democrat-controlled chamber also overrode a veto by
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner of a bill allowing arbitration
for collective bargaining impasses. The measure, which would
prevent strikes or lockouts, arose amid ongoing contract
negotiations between the state and its labor unions.
Rauner, who lobbied against an override, chastised Senators
for choosing special interests over taxpayers.
"They made it abundantly clear that they'd rather raise
taxes than stand up to the politically powerful. It is now up to
House members to take the responsible, pro-taxpayer position and
uphold our veto," the governor said in a statement.
The House, which is also controlled by Democrats, has 15
days to take an override vote that requires a three-fifths
majority.
"Public service workers want to be treated fairly, they don't
want to be forced out on strike, and today's vote is a strong
step in the right direction," American Federation of State,
County and Municipal Employees Council 31 Executive Director
Roberta Lynch said in a statement.
The Senate in a 52-0 vote sent Rauner the federal funding
bill that will help pay for programs that provide food and child
care, help pay utility bills for low-income families, support
domestic violence victims, and aid the disabled.
Illinois on Wednesday marked its seventh week of operating
without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. Court
orders have kept money flowing to certain programs and for state
payroll.
Democratic lawmakers have resisted Rauner's call for the
wholesale adoption of his turnaround agenda that includes
legislative term limits and business-friendly reforms before he
considers additional revenue for the budget.
The federal funds measure also appropriates state taxes
that back bonds issued by the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition
Authority for an expansion of the McCormick Place convention
center in Chicago.
The lack of an appropriation led to a technical default on
the bonds when the authority was unable to send a July debt
service deposit to the bond trustee. That in turn resulted in
multi-notch rating downgrades for more than $3 billion of the
authority's bonds by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Toni Reinhold)