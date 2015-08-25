CHICAGO Aug 25 Attorneys for disabled Illinois
residents asked a federal court on Tuesday to find state
officials in contempt of an order to pay for services despite
the lack of a fiscal 2016 budget.
U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Aug. 18
ordered Illinois to make timely payments for all services,
programs and personnel required under a 2011 consent decree that
covered more than 10,000 Illinois residents with developmental
disabilities.
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control
the House and Senate have been at an impasse over a spending
plan for the fiscal year that began July 1. However, courts have
ordered state money to continue to flow for human services
covered under existing consent decrees and for state payroll.
In their motion, attorneys for the disabled residents said
Illinois failed to pay for expenses incurred in July by an Aug.
21 deadline set by the judge.
Rich Carter, a spokesman for the Illinois Comptroller's
office, which pays the state's bills, said $71 million in
expedited payments were made on Tuesday and that more bills will
be paid "as soon as agencies submit vouchers and revenue
allows."
"We are prepared to explain to the court that we simply do
not have the funds to immediately pay all organizations covered
under the existing order and still meet legally required debt
and payroll payments," Carter said. "But we are prioritizing all
payments to the best of our ability, with precedence being given
to those serving our elderly, children and most vulnerable."
The disabled are not the only ones facing funding problems.
Robert Thieman, executive director of the Illinois Association
of Community Care Program Homecare Providers, told reporters in
the state capitol in Springfield that despite a court order,
providers of services for the elderly have been informed they
can submit fiscal 2016 bills but those bills will not be paid
until a budget is enacted.
Alissandra Calderón, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department
on Aging, said the department lacks the authority to make
payments without a budget, but is "committed to helping seniors
throughout the state and we are dedicated to our cause during
this budget impasse."
About $467 million in annual state funding for human
services programs is covered by court consent decrees, according
to Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's office.
The civil contempt of court motion is aimed at Illinois'
comptroller and two state department heads.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog)