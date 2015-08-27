CHICAGO Aug 27 A high-priced budget guru tapped by Illinois' governor earlier this year to whip the state's structurally imbalanced finances into shape may not be done when her contract ends on Friday.

A source in Governor Bruce Rauner's administration said on Thursday that Donna Arduin's contract, which was extended in June, is under review and could potentially be extended again.

Despite Arduin's extensive budget experience in other states, Illinois remains without a spending plan nearly two months into the fiscal year that began July 1. The Republican governor and Democrats who control the House and Senate remain at an impasse over structural reforms and revenue increases.

Arduin, a partner in consulting firm Arduin, Laffer & Moore, did not immediately respond to emailed questions regarding her post-contract plans.

Her initial contract with the state paid $120,000 - or $30,000 a month - from Feb. 1 through May 31, according to state documents. A contract extension until budget enactment or Aug. 28, whichever came first, cut the monthly payment to $15,000, for a maximum contract payout of $135,000.

Under the contract, which required services to be performed within Illinois, Arduin was tasked with helping to prepare Rauner's proposed budget and "draft legislative initiatives and proposals for presentation to the General Assembly." Other duties included communicating with state lawmakers over budget and other matters.

"She attended the governor's revenue working group meetings in May. We haven't heard from her since," said Rikeesha Phelon, spokeswoman for Senate President John Cullerton.

Arduin has worked for various Republican governors since the early 1990s - including Michigan's John Engler, New York's George Pataki, California's Arnold Schwarzenegger and Florida's Jeb Bush - and has chopped billions of dollars from state spending. She also worked on the transition team of current Florida Governor Rick Scott. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)