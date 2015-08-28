CHICAGO Aug 28 Illinois' cash-flow problem makes it impossible to meet specific payment deadlines for services provided to developmentally disabled residents, according to a state filing on Friday in U.S. District Court.

In an attempt to avoid being held in contempt of an Aug. 18 federal court order, Illinois said it paid all July and August bills for community-based services for the disabled. It also argued it was doing all it can to pay bills mandated by courts along with obligations required under state law in the absence of a fiscal 2016 budget.

The state's filing listed $786.4 million in "priority" payments made since Aug. 18 for payroll, debt service on bonds, pensions, schools, child and foster care, and other services covered by court orders.

"(State officials) have engaged in diligent efforts to make all payments required by this court in the face of extraordinarily difficult circumstances posed by the state's current budget crisis and cash-flow problems," the filing stated.

An impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the House and Senate over a spending plan for the fiscal year that began on July 1 ignited a rush to court to seek payment orders. State and federal courts have ordered state money to continue to flow for human services covered under existing consent decrees and for state payroll. Other payment obligations are covered under various state laws.

In its court filing, Illinois said monthly priority payments total more than $2 billion, leaving the state at least $300 million short of money each month.

Attorneys for disabled residents on Tuesday asked U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to find the state in civil contempt of court for failing to meet a payment deadline to providers set in her Aug. 18 order. At a hearing on Wednesday, the judge ordered the state to disclose bill payment details.

A status hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a high-priced budget consultant's contract with Illinois ended as scheduled on Friday, according to the governor's office. Donna Arduin was tapped by Rauner earlier this year to work on budget and other fiscal matters.

"She has been an invaluable advisor to me, and I look forward to her continued advice as we work to reach a pro-growth economic and fiscal agreement for the state," said Illinois Budget Director Tim Nuding in a statement. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)