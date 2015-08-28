CHICAGO Aug 28 Illinois' cash-flow problem
makes it impossible to meet specific payment deadlines for
services provided to developmentally disabled residents,
according to a state filing on Friday in U.S. District Court.
In an attempt to avoid being held in contempt of an Aug. 18
federal court order, Illinois said it paid all July and August
bills for community-based services for the disabled. It also
argued it was doing all it can to pay bills mandated by courts
along with obligations required under state law in the absence
of a fiscal 2016 budget.
The state's filing listed $786.4 million in "priority"
payments made since Aug. 18 for payroll, debt service on bonds,
pensions, schools, child and foster care, and other services
covered by court orders.
"(State officials) have engaged in diligent efforts to make
all payments required by this court in the face of
extraordinarily difficult circumstances posed by the state's
current budget crisis and cash-flow problems," the filing
stated.
An impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the House and Senate over a spending plan
for the fiscal year that began on July 1 ignited a rush to court
to seek payment orders. State and federal courts have ordered
state money to continue to flow for human services covered under
existing consent decrees and for state payroll. Other payment
obligations are covered under various state laws.
In its court filing, Illinois said monthly priority payments
total more than $2 billion, leaving the state at least $300
million short of money each month.
Attorneys for disabled residents on Tuesday asked U.S.
District Court Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to find the state in
civil contempt of court for failing to meet a payment deadline
to providers set in her Aug. 18 order. At a hearing on
Wednesday, the judge ordered the state to disclose bill payment
details.
A status hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a high-priced budget consultant's contract with
Illinois ended as scheduled on Friday, according to the
governor's office. Donna Arduin was tapped by Rauner earlier
this year to work on budget and other fiscal matters.
"She has been an invaluable advisor to me, and I look
forward to her continued advice as we work to reach a pro-growth
economic and fiscal agreement for the state," said Illinois
Budget Director Tim Nuding in a statement.
