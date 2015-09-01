CHICAGO, Sept 1 A U.S. judge on Tuesday declined to find Illinois in contempt of court for failing to make timely payments to providers of services for disabled residents as the state struggles to operate without a budget.

Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said her dismissal of a contempt motion filed by attorneys for the disabled will allow the state to work on payment issues with service providers "without that hammer hanging over your head for now." (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)